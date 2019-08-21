First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BOT in NAM | 2nd T20I Aug 20, 2019
NAM vs BOT
Namibia beat Botswana by 124 runs
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 4 Aug 20, 2019
USA vs CAY
USA beat Cayman Islands by 10 runs (D/L method)
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Australia captain Tim Paine plays down Jofra Archer fear factor, backs David Warner to hit form in third Test

Australia captain Tim Paine says the tourists will not be intimidated by England fast bowler Jofra Archer and has backed misfiring batsman David Warner to hit form in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 21, 2019 07:32:52 IST

Sydney: Australia captain Tim Paine says the tourists will not be intimidated by England fast bowler Jofra Archer and has backed misfiring batsman David Warner to hit form in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Ashes 2019: Australia captain Tim Paine plays down Jofra Archer fear factor, backs David Warner to hit form in third Test

File image of Tim Paine. Reuters

Paine was full of praise for Archer, whose raw pace electrified the drawn second Test as he took five wickets and peppered the Australians with bouncers, leaving Steve Smith with concussion that has ruled him out of the match in Leeds.

But Paine said Australia's batsmen were used to facing pace and had a few useful speedsters of their own.

"It's fantastic to see a young cricketer with so much talent come onto the scene and it was a bit of a buzz to face him at Lord's," Paine wrote in a column for the Australian newspaper.

"He's fast for sure, but in Australia we've been brought up facing guys of his pace.

"Every time we have a net (session) we have Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson coming at us like we are the opposition."

Paine said Smith's replacement Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 59 when he came on as Test cricket's inaugural concussion substitute, showed the depth of Australia's squad.

He was unconcerned about Warner's lack of form, which has seen the left-hander score only 18 runs in four innings.

"David Warner hasn't hit his straps yet and I notice people getting a bit trigger happy on that subject, but I am not worried," he wrote.

"We are 1-0 up in the series and he hasn't got out of the blocks. He is a match winner... he is also the most mentally tough cricketer I know. He is due a score and that is a dividend I am looking forward to."

Meanwhile, former Australia paceman Andy Bichel has labelled England captain Joe Root a "blatant cheat" over a disputed catch on the final day of the second Test.

Root took a low catch to end Labuschagne's innings, with replays suggesting the ball may have bounced first, although the England skipper later insisted it had carried.

"It didn't carry. We can see that," Bichel told Macquarie Sports Radio.

"It's ricocheted off the player as well so it's bobbled a little bit to him, so therefore he'd know if he's picked it up on the half volley – it's blatant cheating."

The third Test begins on Thursday.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 07:32:52 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Cricket, David Warner, James Pattinson, Jofra Archer, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all