First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
AFG in BAN | One-off Test Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: All-rounder Mitchell Marsh added in Australia's 12-man squad for fifth Test

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been recalled to the 12-man squad in place of Travis Head to ease the workload on Australia's impressive pace attack.

Agence France-Presse, Sep 11, 2019 21:08:30 IST

London: Tim Paine described the fifth Ashes Test as Australia's 'grand final' as they target their first series win in England since 2001.

The tourists have already retained the urn after winning the fourth Test at Old Trafford to take a 2-1 lead but captain Paine said they were "very hungry" to complete the job at the Oval.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been recalled to the 12-man squad in place of Travis Head to ease the workload on Australia's impressive pace attack.

Ashes 2019: All-rounder Mitchell Marsh added in Australias 12-man squad for fifth Test

File image of Mitchell Marsh. Reuters

"We've already spoken a lot about it (the final Test)," Paine said Wednesday on the eve of the match. "We came here to win the Ashes, not just to retain them.

"Last week's result was brilliant and we played very well but all the guys are fully aware that this Test match is bigger than that one.

"This is our grand final. We want this Test just as much as any other Test that we've played in this series."

Australia bounced back to win the fourth match of the series at Old Trafford after Ben Stokes inspired England to a dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.

Root's captaincy has come under scrutiny after England's failure to regain the Ashes but Paine said Australia would not underestimate him.

"We know Joe Root's a fantastic cricketer," he said. "I don't get sometimes why he's under so much scrutiny but that's this level of international sport.

"We know how competitive he is, we know how good he is, we know he'll be coming hard and looking to bounce back this week so he's a huge wicket for us as he always is."

Paine said Marsh's inclusion was aimed at easing the workload on his impressive pace attack and that he had "full faith" in his batting.

"We just wanted a bit more bowling depth in the squad to cover what looks like a really good wicket and be able to look after our big fast bowlers," said Paine.

Australia squad for fifth Ashes Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt, wkt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 21:08:30 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia Cricket Team, Ben Stokes, Cricket, David Warner, Headingley, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Old Trafford, Steve Smith

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all