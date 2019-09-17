The 2-2 draw in the recently-concluded Ashes is the first such result in Test series since 1972. Australia, however, have retained the urn as they had won the previous series 4-0 in 2017/18. Returning to Tests, David Warner and Steve Smith were exactly at the opposite poles after the end of the five-match series while Pat Cummins took 29 wickets without taking a five-for which is now a record.

For England, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes made an impact which helped them win the last Test and draw the series.

But there was one man who was ahead of everyone when it came to scoring of runs. Steve Smith is the name. He just completely dominated the series by scoring and 774 runs at an average of more than 110 that included three centuries and a similar number of fifties. In the process, Smith unlocked many records. Let’s look at some of them.

Only Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs have now scored more Ashes centuries than Steve Smith.

Steve Smith’s six fifty-plus scores in the recently concluded Ashes series is now the joint second most for a player in an Ashes Test series, behind Geoffrey Boycott (7 in 1970/71), Greg Chappell (7 in 1974/75) and Mark Taylor (7 in 1989).

Steve Smith hit 10 consecutive fifty-plus scores against England in Tests which is the most by any player against an opponent in Test cricket, going past Inzamam-ul-Haq who scored nine such scores against England between 2001 and 2006.

Steve Smith is the only player to score at least a double century in three consecutive Ashes Test series.

Steve Smith is only the fourth batsman in the history of Test cricket to have had two 140-plus scores in a Test match after Allan Border, Andy Flower and Tillakaratne Dilshan. He achieved the feat in the first Test of the series.

Trivia:

- Steve Smith is the only player to score 500-plus runs in three consecutive Ashes Test series’.

- Steve Smith has amassed 1251 runs across 10 Ashes Test innings (2017/18-2019) which is the most for any player across 10 Ashes Test innings, going past Don Bradman who scored 1236 runs (1937-1946) across 10 Ashes innings.

- Steve Smith has now won seven Man of the Match awards in The Ashes tournament – the most by any player, going past Ian Botham (5), Ricky Ponting (5) and Shane Warne (5).