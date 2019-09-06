First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
NZ in SL Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: 12-year-old Australian fan took out neighbours trash for 4 years to fulfill dream of watching marquee Test series

For four years, Max hauled his neighbours bins out on the weekends and was finally able to raise the money asked by his father, who booked the tickets and took the entire family to England to watch the ongoing fourth Test

Agence France-Presse, Sep 06, 2019 16:02:08 IST

Manchester: He was desperate to watch the Ashes even if it meant picking up trash for four years to save for the ticket.

A 12-year-old boy raised money by taking out his neighbours trash for four years to fulfill his dream of watching Australia take on arch-rivals England in the Ashes and was also rewarded with a bus ride with his heroes, cricket.com.au reported.

Ashes 2019: 12-year-old Australian fan took out neighbours trash for 4 years to fulfill dream of watching marquee Test series

Players in action on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test. Reuters

In 2015, Max Waight saw Australia win the World Cup on home soil and it was then that he decided he wanted to see his team take on England in the iconic Ashes series four years later, the website stated.

His father Damien Waight told him that if he could earn 1,500 Australian dollars (AUD), he would take him to the UK.

Max and his mother came up with the idea of taking out the neighbours' garbage bins on the weekends for a charge of just AUD 1 per household.

For four years, Max hauled his neighbours bins out on the weekends.

Bit by bit, he was finally able to raise the money asked by his father, who booked the tickets and took the entire family to England to watch the ongoing fourth Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

In addition to watching the match, Max also got to meet some of Australia's cricket royalty.

"I sat next to Steve Waugh, Justin Langer and Nathan Lyon," Max said.

"Justin Langer showed me the plan book which was amazing to see all his notes and talking to Steve Waugh was amazing too."

He also got meet his two favourite players.

"Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are my favourites. I got to talk to them about how they prepare and play the game. It was very enjoyable."

At lunch on day two, Australian speedster James Pattinson gave Max a jersey signed by the entire squad.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 16:02:08 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia, Cricket, James Pattinson, Max Waight, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Steve Waugh

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all