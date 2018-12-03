MS Dhoni is perhaps a more relaxed man these days after having earned an extended break after the India-West Indies ODI series, with his next international assignment still more than a month away, the star wicket-keeper-batsman is getting to spend some quality time with his family members.

At least that's what a video of him dancing with daughter Ziva, one that's doing the rounds on social media, would suggest. Having led the Indian team with distinction for a decade, his schedule's starting to get lighter with each passing month as he enters the last chapter of his days on the cricket field.

Dhoni had earlier been left out from India's squads for the bilateral T20I engagements with West Indies (home) and Australia (away), with selectors looking to groom young Rishabh Pant, while putting Dinesh Karthik's big-hitting abilities to use, in the shortest format. Given Dhoni's prowess to switch gears quickly on the wane in a format as demanding as T20, coupled with popular opinion that former India captain will retire after the upcoming 50-over World Cup in 2019, the decision perhaps made sense.

It is when he isn't on the cricket field for an extended period of time, like the one he's in at the moment, that the focus shifts from MS Dhoni the cricketer to MS Dhoni the doting father and the loving husband. Going beyond personal relationships, it is his business ventures and sponsorships that highlight another aspect of the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. As successful as he is on the cricketing ground, Dhoni has quite the presence off it as he fulfills his corporate responsibilities.

The 37-year-old might very well be considered Ranchi's first citizen, given how his popularity has put the Jharkhand capital on the cricketing map. It would therefore make a lot of sense for him to be the face of a team that represents his city, and he found the opportunity to do so in the Hockey India League, becoming the co-owner of the Ranchi Rays in 2014.

Dhoni's presence also extends to football as he is the joint owner of the Chennaiyin FC franchise in the Indian Super League (ISL) alongside actor Abhishek Bachchan and Asian Paints' Vita Dani, an association that further deepens his bond with the city of Chennai. In the world of automobile racing, he owns Mahi Racing Team India that competes in the FIM Supersport World Championship. He also holds a stake at Rhiti Sports, the company that manages the likes of Faf du Plessis, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, etc aside from clients such as Ranchi Rays and Chennaiyin FC.

MSD has also invested in the fitness industry through SportsFit Private Limited, which has centres in Delhi, Lucknow, Dehradun among other cities. He's got the lifestyle sector covered through SEVEN, in which he is the owner of the brand's footwear products.

Dhoni, who also holds the position of vice-president at India Cements, had made headlines in August last year when it was announced that he was planning to invest in a hotel worth Rs 300 crore in his hometown through his company Rhiti Travel and Ticketing Pvt Ltd, according to Zee News. The report added that the hotel would employ at least 500 people.

The star cricketer also bought a 25 percent stake in Run Adam, a Chennai-based sports tech startup in which he would also serve as mentor and brand ambassador, according to VCCIRCLE. The startup caters to athletes, providing them with a platform to connect with professionals, coaches, etc.

Dhoni has been the face of many brands over the years, with his sponsorships being a major contributor towards his net income. Dhoni, whose name figures in Forbes' list of 100 richest athletes in the world, has endorsed brands such as Gulf Oil, Pepsi, Reebok, Exide Life Insurance, among others. He has also been the brand ambassador for Jharkhand tourism.

Looking at all his investments, it would be safe to state that Dhoni will certainly be kept busy after calling it quits in cricket, although it can't be said whether his schedule will be as packed as it was at the peak of his career in all three formats.