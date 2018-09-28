First Cricket
As India and Bangladesh meet in another Asia Cup final, take this quiz to test your knowledge about their continental rivalry

Before the action on the field gets underway, here is a short quiz about India versus Bangladesh duels from the Asia Cup that should be a perfect build-up to the much-awaited finals.

FirstCricket Staff, September 28, 2018

Six-time champion, India take on Bangladesh in what will be a rematch of Asia Cup 2016 final.

Bangladesh side fought like tigers to beat Pakistan on Wednesday in a Super Four match that was essentially a semi-final.

India have been in rampant form in the tournament, the only team yet to taste defeat. Only Afghans could force a tie from the defending champions. In absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma has been in tremendous form, both as a captain and a top-order batsman.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is under no illusions about the size of the task facing his team.

"I know it will be difficult against India, but what we have managed to achieve so far in this tournament, especially without Shakib and Tamim, who have repeatedly been our match-winners in the past, is commendable," Mortaza said.

Before the action on the field gets underway, here is a short quiz about India versus Bangladesh duels from the Asia Cup that should be a perfect build-up to the much-awaited final.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018

Tags : Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh Quiz, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rohit Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan

