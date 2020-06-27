As Dale Steyn turns 37, relive speedster's top five dismissals in international cricket

South African speedster Dale Steyn is said to have given nightmares to many batsmen. He has played a crucial role in many wins for his team. He has been part of the South African squad in all three formats – One-Day International (ODI), T20Is and Tests.

The fast bowler bid adieu to the longest format of cricket last year in August. He donned the white jersey in 93 matches in which he took 493 wickets. Steyn during one point of his career remained at the top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings for 263 weeks. With a strike rate of 42.3 balls per wicket, he is the among the best fast bowlers of his generation.

The veteran right-arm fast bowler turned a year older today. On his 37th birthday, let’s revisit five dismissals by him.

Michael Clarke fails to understand his delivery

It was the third Test of Australia vs South Africa series at Perth in 2012. Australia had been performing well in the game as they had bundled out the South African side for 225. When the Australians came to bat, they found it difficult to face the fury of Steyn who helped his team pick early wickets. Australian batsman Michael Clarke was in a great form that year. However, a swinging delivery from Steyn undid Clarke in one of the innings and he was caught behind stumps.

Unplayable ball to Michael Vaughan

In a Test that was played at Port Elizabeth in 2004, Steyn outsmarted Michael Vaughan by bowling a leg-cutter that left the batsman perplexed. The ball dislodged the stumps and Vaughan had to walk upstairs.

Different approach for Ian Bell

South Africa were playing a Test against England at Johhanesburg in 2010. Steyn in that match changed his strategy for English batsman Ian Bell. He was swinging deliveries outside off to right handers, but in case of Bell he pitched the ball outside the off-stump and angled it towards him. The batsman was beaten and crashed into the stumps.

When he got Sachin Tendulkar in Nagpur

Indian batsmen had already been facing it difficult to hit Steyn’s deliveries in the Nagpur Test. In the match, cricket lovers got to witness good competition between Sachin Tendulkar and Steyn. The fast bowler was bowling outswingers to the little master. His plan worked out when one of the deliveries moved a bit outside off and Tendulkar edged it to wicketkeeper.

Marlon Samuel’s wicket

The South African speedster helped his team get rid of West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels to win the match in Durban in 2008. Samuel has scored a century by then and was well settled but had no answer to the beauty from Steyn that hit his off stump.