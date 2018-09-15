First Cricket
As battle for Asian supremacy in cricket begins, here's a Asia Cup quiz from the previous editions of tournament

Test your knowledge through our quiz consisting of ten questions from the previous editions of Asia Cup.

FirstCricket Staff, September 15, 2018

Six nations go mano-a-mano to earn the title of being the champions of cricket in Asia.

Defending champions India, who have won the Asia Cup six times, are led by dashing opener Rohit Sharma as regular captain Virat Kohli is rested after a gruelling tour of England.

Sri Lanka, hot on India's heels with five titles, two-time winners Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and qualifiers Hong Kong complete the line-up.

Before we find out who will reign supreme in Asia, it is time to test your knowledge through our quiz consisting of ten questions from the previous editions of Asia Cup. Get on it and find out how many questions you're able to answer.

(Note: All questions are from the 50-over format of the Asia Cup)

 

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018

