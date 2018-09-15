As battle for Asian supremacy in cricket begins, here's a Asia Cup quiz from the previous editions of tournament
Test your knowledge through our quiz consisting of ten questions from the previous editions of Asia Cup.
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 118 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Six nations go mano-a-mano to earn the title of being the champions of cricket in Asia.
Defending champions India, who have won the Asia Cup six times, are led by dashing opener Rohit Sharma as regular captain Virat Kohli is rested after a gruelling tour of England.
Sri Lanka, hot on India's heels with five titles, two-time winners Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and qualifiers Hong Kong complete the line-up.
Before we find out who will reign supreme in Asia, it is time to test your knowledge through our quiz consisting of ten questions from the previous editions of Asia Cup. Get on it and find out how many questions you're able to answer.
(Note: All questions are from the 50-over format of the Asia Cup)
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2018
