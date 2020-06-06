First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Arun Lal holds digital class for Jharkhand coaches as part of Cricket Association of Bengal's coronavirus initiative

It was an initiative of Cricket Association of Bengal to help its Jharkhand counterpart in the times of coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Press Trust of India, Jun 06, 2020 23:08:17 IST

Bengal head coach Arun Lal on Saturday held a digital class for the coaches of neighbouring state Jharkhand.

Arun Lal holds digital class for Jharkhand coaches as part of Cricket Association of Bengals coronavirus initiative

File image of Bengal coach Arun Lal. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic

It was an initiative of Cricket Association of Bengal to help its Jharkhand counterpart in the times of coronavirus-forced lockdown.

There were all age group coaches and trainers present at the session along with JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay with Lal imparting them coaching strategy.

"The Jharkhand State Cricket Association had sent a formal request to have Lal as expert faculty for a digital class of JSCA coaches and trainers. The CAB has always cooperated with its neighbouring state association for spread and betterment of cricket. So we readily agreed and arranged for the digital class. I have heard it's been very effective," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Lal said: "It was about coaching tactics, handling of talents, understanding team dynamics and many other things about the game. They asked questions and I answered. They were very keen to know how to handle what and I tried to give them my perspective with my experience.

"It was a good interactive session and these kind of sessions give you a different perspective that help you in future," he added.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 23:08:17 IST

Tags : Arun Lal, Avishek Dalmiya, CAB, Cricket, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Jharkhand State Cricket Association, JSCA, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all