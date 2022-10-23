Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh was in his element on Sunday as he bagged three wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 game against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

After that dropped catch against Pakistan in Asia Cup, which proved to be costly, Arshdeep revived himself by dismissing Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Mohammed Rizwan cheaply after India opted to bowl first.

With his first delivery on his World Cup debut, the Punjab left-arm pacer dismissed Babar Azam for a golden duck. Arshdeep swung the ball back just enough to catch the opener plumb in front of the wickets.

Moments later, Arshdeep, while bowling his second over of the match, dismissed dangerous batter Rizwan, who fell prey to the young pacer’s short ball, pulling it straight down the throat of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at fine leg.

Later, towards the end of the innings, Arshdeep picked one more wicket as he took Asif Ali by surprise with a bouncer. Ali got into an awful tangle looking to duck while throwing his hands at it as well. The ball popped up off the glove for an easy catch to the keeper Dinesh Karthik.

Overall, Arshdeep returned figures of 3-32 in his quota of four overs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Arshdeep’s brilliant performance:

Talking about the match, fiery and top bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh helped India restrict arch-rival Pakistan to 159/8. Hardik Pandya returned with a stunning figure of 3-30.

Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan with 52 not out while Iftikhar Ahmed played a crucial knock of 51 runs.