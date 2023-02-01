Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan would be the next IPL superstars: Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble have named Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan as his choice for the next superstars in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The past 15 editions of IPL have witnessed seen remarkable performances that are etched in fans’ minds, and experts on JioCinema’s ‘Legends Lounge’ sat together to figure out who the next stars could be. ‘Next-Gen Superstars,’ the new episode, sees Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Chris Gayle, Scott Styris, and Parthiv Patel join Aakash Chopra in discussing who will carry the baton.

“Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it’s wonderful to see him grow into what he’s done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through. From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who’s been wonderful in the opportunities he’s got. He got a double hundred and he’s someone who I think will be a superstar,” Kumble said.

Gayle agreed with Kumble on both players, with Parthiv also naming Arshdeep. He also named paceman Umran Malik and batsman Tilak Varma. “He’s quick and bowling well and already played for India. He’s someone who can be a superstar. Batting-wise, having seen Tilak Varma in the last couple of years, I had the opportunity to scout him and see the cricketer he has become. We’ve seen his batting ability, and he has the ability to go on and lead the side. He’s someone who comes across as a leader.”

Chopra praised Mumbai Indians’ track record of identifying and grooming talent. Uthappa praised Tilak Varma’s ability but provided an interesting name in the bowling department. “Arshdeep is No. 1 there but another one that’s impressed me in recent years that I’ve played against in domestic cricket is Mohsin Khan. The left-arm fast bowler – I think he bowls really well. He bowls very heavy balls, and they don’t seem like they’re coming because he comes off a short run-up. He’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Styris wanted to recognise players further down the pecking order in terms of national selection and experience and picked the Sunrisers Hyderabad pair of Kartik Tyagi and Abhishek Sharma. “I think he had a down year in 2022, but he showed enough the year before as a young man against the big names and the talented batsmen we know the IPL has. From a batting perspective, Abhishek Sharma has a lot of natural ability. He isn’t quite there yet but is further up the chain than where Kartik Tyagi is in terms of their development. I think this year’s IPL will be a big one for him.”

Chopra recognized other talented players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar to close out the spirited discussion.

