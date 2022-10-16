Twitter is abuzz with former Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli’s name as ‘#ArrestKohli’ is trending on Twitter since Saturday. The development comes after a die-hard fan of Kohli, infuriated with his friend, a Rohit Sharma fan, for insulting his favourite cricketer in a drunken brawl, hit him on the head with a liquor bottle and later with a cricket bat, killing him on the spot.

According to police, the deceased Vignesh, a Rohit Sharma fan, and S. Dharmaraj, a supporter and die-hard fan of Virat Kohli, were discussing cricket after taking a few gulps of liquor at a SIDCO industrial estate near Mallur in Ariyallur district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on October 11.

People who are tweeting to arrest koch#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/bKpNCPVTZJ — Divyansh Shukla (@Divyans52615401) October 15, 2022

Notably, Vignesh had earlier also mocked Dharmaraj and body-shamed him over his stammering. When the altercations turned around on cricket and cricketers, Vignesh again mocked Virat Kohli and his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Police said that an infuriated Dharamraj hit Vignesh with a liquor bottle and a cricket bat leading to his death.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” Keelapalur police said.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj.

“This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” officials said.

The body of Vignesh was spotted the next day morning by a group of workers near the SIDCO industrial estate. His body was shifted to Ariyalur government hospital for postmortem. Dharmaraj was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that Vignesh was an ITI-qualified youth and was waiting for a work permit from Singapore.