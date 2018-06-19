Arjun Tendulkar will be treated like any other member of the India U-19 team, says stand-in bowling coach Sanath Kumar
All eyes will be on Arjun Tendulkar when Indian colts start their campaign against Sri Lanka but for Under-19 team's new bowling coach Sanath Kumar, "he will be like any other member of the team".
Press Trust of India,
June 19, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Scotland tied with Ireland
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 38 runs
- Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs SL West Indies drew with Sri Lanka
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5599
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3474
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: All eyes will be on Arjun Tendulkar when Indian colts start their campaign against Sri Lanka but for Under-19 team's new bowling coach Sanath Kumar, "he will be like any other member of the team".
File image of Arjun Tendulkar. Reuters
A revered coach in domestic circuit, Kumar will guide the fresh batch of India U-19 bowlers including Tendulkar Jr as Paras Mhambrey is on India A duty in England.
Ask him about how he would handle Arjun considering his selection had garnered a lot of attention, Kumar told PTI:"I don't know about that as it's not my area of concern but as a coach, all the boys are equal for me."
"For me, Arjun is no different from other kids. My job is to bring the best out of each and every one of them."
Kumar has earned a reputation for successfully coaching smaller states (Assam to Ranji Trophy semi-finals, Andhra to Vijay Hazare semi-finals) and will be coaching a national team for the second time.
"I worked as a coach with Indian women's team in 2008 during their tour of England. This time I am contracted to work till the end of the U-19 Asia Cup in Bangladesh in October," Kumar informed.
Since the assignment will be more tournament based, the veteran coach has done his homework as to how he wants to help the young bowlers.
"Look, in a short span of time, you can't really work a lot on the technical aspect as they will be playing matches. I would like to focus more on strategic part. Would like to prepare the boys for match situations with simulations," he said.
However there are a few basic areas which he would have a close eye on.
"For any fast bowler, the more he can land the ball on the seam, the more effective he can be. So landing the ball on the seam and how to use the crease, bowling closer to the stumps are certain aspects I would like to focus during the camp," Kumar said.
The camp starts from 1 July at the NCA in Bengaluru.
Updated Date:
Jun 19, 2018
Also See
Arjun Tendulkar makes his way into India U-19 squad for upcoming tour of Sri Lanka
As Mahela Jayawardene declines Sri Lanka sports minister's offer, here's a detailed look at the mess SLC is in
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Skipper Dinesh Chandimal denies ball-tampering charge as visitors take control in second Test