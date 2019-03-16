Arjun Tendulkar puts his name in auction pool for T20 Mumbai League
Arjun Tendulkar's presence in the auction pool will surely keep fans interested as the franchise that picks him is certain to grab eyeballs with a novelty factor that is associated with a great surname.
Mumbai: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is all set to make his transition from junior to senior cricket after putting his name in the auction pool for the T20 Mumbai League.
A left-arm medium fast bowler, Tendulkar junior has represented the country in two U-19 'Tests' against Sri Lanka last year, where he got three wickets.
Arjun's presence in the auction pool will surely keep fans interested as the franchise that picks him is certain to grab eyeballs with a novelty factor that is associated with a great surname.
The 19-year-old had recently played in the DY Patil T20 tournament and has also made it to the U-23 Mumbai team.
He has remodelled his action working with bio-mechanics expert Atul Gaekwad. He has also worked with his father's one-time India teammate and former Vidarbha bowling coach Subroto Banerjee.
Updated Date:
Mar 16, 2019 19:54:07 IST
