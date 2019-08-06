First Cricket
Arjun Tendulkar named in 15-man Mumbai squad for Vizzy Trophy beginning on 22 August

In the past, 19-year-old Arjun has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked up for Rs 5 lakh.

Press Trust of India, Aug 06, 2019 20:04:34 IST

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vizzy Trophy scheduled to be held in Andra Pradesh from 22 August.

Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler and his name figures in the squad announced for the 50-over 'open' tournament by the Mumbai Cricket Association on its website on Tuesday.

In the past, 19-year-old Arjun has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked up for Rs 5 lakh.

The Mumbaikar has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets.

Squad: Hardik Tamore (Captain), Srujan Athawale, Rudra Dhanday, Chinmay Sutar, Ashay Sardesai, Sairaj Patil, Onkar Jadhav, Satyalaksha Jain, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aman Sheron, Atharva Poojary, Maxwell Swaminathan, Prashant Solanki and Vighnesh Solanki.

