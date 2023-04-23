New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ Arjun Tendulkar was hit for 31 runs in an over, as he finished with figures of 3/48 after three overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings’ at Wankhede stadium on Saturday night.

Arjun Tendulkar now holds the unwanted record for bowling the second-most expensive over for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He conceded 31 runs in the 16th over.

The list is topped by Daniel Sams who had gone for 35 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022. For the third position there is a tie between three players as Pawan Suyal against Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014), Alzarri Joseph against Rajasthan Royals (2019) and Mitchell McClenaghan vs PBKS (2017) all conceded 28 runs each.

The 23-year-old Arjun’s over turned out to be important in Saturday’s match as it shifted the momentum in favour of Punjab Kings.

Arjun started well by taking his first wicket in front of the home crowd. With a yorker, the young pacer caught Prabhsimran Singh (25) right in front of the stumps. Piyush Chawla swiftly followed to give MI control.

But in the forgettable over, Arjun was smashed by Harpreet Singh for four boundaries and a six. Arjun’s no-ball cost him and the batsman made full use of the free hit.

Earlier in the week, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, picked up his maiden IPL wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It came two days after he made his IPL debut.

(with inputs from ANI)

