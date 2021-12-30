Arjun Tendulkar included in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad, Prithvi Shaw to lead

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun has been included in the Mumbai squad for their first two Ranji Trophy matches.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selection panel that is led by former India pacer Salil Ankola, selected a 20-member squad for the first two games which are against Maharashtra and Delhi. The matches will be played from 13 January onwards in Kolkata.

“Arjun (Tendulkar) has been bowling well, unfortunately, he was injured in between but he did well in whatever games he played thereafter. We have picked a team looking at the future of Mumbai cricket,” Ankola told The Indian Express.

Ranji Trophy Team for match against Maharashtra and Delhi pic.twitter.com/OHTSMH2ZNC — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) December 29, 2021

Along with Arjun, other notable names who will join the Mumbai squad are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube. The junior Tendulkar was part of Mumbai’s senior team last year too.

However, due to COVID-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could not conduct Ranji Trophy matches last year, but this year, the Indian board has decided to conduct it at neutral venues in the country.

India opener Prithvi Shaw will lead the Mumbai team while other experienced players who feature in the squad are Dhawal Kulkarni and Aditya Tare.

Here is the complete squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare (W.K.), Hardik Tamore (W.K.), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Roystan Dias, Arjun Tendulkar, Prashant Solanki, Prince Badiani and Siddharth Raut.

