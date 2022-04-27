‘Are we expecting much from him?’: Suresh Raina after Virat Kohli registers yet another low score

Virat Kohli is not in the best of form in IPL 2022. Coming out to bat at No 3 for Royal Challengers Bangalore — barring their last match against RR where he opened the innings — the 34-year-old has averaged only 16.00 in the tournament.

Surprisingly, Kohli’s highest score this season is 48 and he has also been dismissed for golden ducks in the previous two matches. Overall, in nine matches, Kohli has made 128 runs with a strike rate of 122.68.

In Tuesday’s match against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli walked out open the innings alongside captain Faf du Plessis at Pune’s MCA Stadium. He looked determined to help the team win after Rajasthan posted 144/8 in 20 overs.

Fans and cricket experts expected much from him this time too, with many believing that the RCB former captain should have come out to open the batting from the first game of the ongoing IPL itself.

Replying to a tweet by journalist Vikrant Gupta, Kohli’s former teammate Suresh Raina said that the former captain is going to make RCB proud (before the match could start).

However, after Kohli got out for 9 runs in 10 balls with just two fours to his name, Gupta said it was "sad" to see the 34-year-old struggling to put up a good score.

Without wasting much time, Raina responded to his tweet claiming that they were expecting too much from him. He added, "Don’t wana (sic) see him sad."

The Royals defeated the Royal Challengers by 29 runs on Tuesday and are currently on top of the table with 12 points. RR had posted 144/8 after coming to bat first. Riyan Parag scored 56 not out off 31 balls while captain Sanju Samson contributed 27 but their bowlers bowled RCB out for 115 runs in 19.3 overs.

Pacer Kuldeep Sen picked up four wickets for 20 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got three to his name, even Prasidh Krishna took home two wickets.

