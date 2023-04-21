'Appreciation amplifies performance,' says Sachin Tendulkar while lauding role of media

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday praised the role of the press while stating that positive feedback and appreciation amplifies the performance of an athlete.

“I always feel that appreciation amplifies performance. If there is no appreciation then it is not the right environment for any athlete to express himself,” Tendulkar told sports reporters who gathered in Mumbai to celebrate his 50th birthday on 24 April.

“The way you have appreciated my efforts gave me a lot of strength to try harder. There were occasions when I stumbled, I fell down, but this beautiful sport taught me to get back up again and move forward. But to move forward you provided that fuel.

“On an empty fuel tank I do not think I would have covered the distance that I did. You played a major role in that,” he added.

The cricket icon recalled his association with sports journalists and said it transformed from a player-journalist over the years into friendships.

“Right from my first interview to the last one it has been magnificent. Over the years we also became good friends, initially it was just a player-journalist relationship but then you get to know personalities, you get to know the other side of a journalist trying to find out a quotation,” he said.

The batting legend said he would not read what was written about him on a regular basis but that did not have any impact.

“On very few occasions I would re-run or follow what is being written about me, once the series was done then I would look at it but not the next morning or only after the game because I wanted to be in that zone.

“But in spite of a number of journalists knowing that I do not read the next morning, my relationship was intact,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.