'Anything is possible': Sunil Gavaskar on Joe Root breaking Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test record

It's been nearly a decade since Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar called it a day in the sport and among his plethora of records, his status as the highest run-scorer in Test cricket remains intact to this day.

Many a cricketer has since been picked by fans and experts as the one to surpass Tendulkar's 15,921 Test runs, ranging from Alastair Cook to Virat Kohli.

The latest cricketer to join this trend is Joe Root, who has been in the form of his life since stepping down as England captain earlier this summer and recently became only the second English batter to complete 10,000 Test runs.

And in the opinion of another Indian batting icon, Root could end up pulling off the feat down the road.

"That is an insurmountable record because we are talking about another almost 6000 runs, which means you would have to score about 1000 runs or 800 runs over the next 8 years for you to get there.

"Joe Root has got age on his side (31 years old). He certainly can (break the record) if he can maintain that enthusiasm and go on," Sunil Gavaskar, the first batter to cross the 10,000-run mark in Tests and one of India's greatest cricketers ever, told India Today.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further added examples of Richard Hadlee and Courtney Walsh's records, and how they were considered insurmountable at one point.

"Anything is possible in the game. We first thought Richard Hadlee's 431 wouldn't break, but that was overtaken. Then we thought of Courtney Walsh's 519... So, I mean look where we are going. (It is) not impossible, but very very difficult," Gavaskar added.

Root is currently the second-highest run-scorer in England's ongoing Test series against New Zealand. The Yorkshireman has collected 302 runs in three innings across the two Tests at Lord's and Trent Bridge with a stunning average of 151 with a century at each venue.

England have Root to thank for for their 1-0 lead in the three-match series as his unbeaten 115 helped make a cakewalk of what started as a difficult chase of the stiff 277-run target set by the Black Caps.

