Anmolpreet Singh, Ishan Kishan added to Manish Pandey-led India A squad for tour of West Indies

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh and Ishan Kishan have been included in the 15-member India A ODI squad for the West Indies A tour, the BCCI announced Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Jul 03, 2019 17:29:00 IST

New Delhi: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh and Ishan Kishan have been included in the 15-member India A ODI squad for the West Indies A tour, the BCCI announced Wednesday.

File image of Ishan Kishan. Getty Images

The 22-year-old batsman from Maharashtra, Ruturaj comes in for an injured Prithvi Shaw.

Anmolpreet and Kishan come in place of Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant, both of whom are now a part of the senior India team in England for the World Cup.

Led by Manish Pandey, India A will travel to the West Indies to play five unofficial ODIs followed by three Tests against the hosts starting 11 July.

Revised India A ODI squad: Manish Pandey (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini.

