Ankit Rajpoot helps India A restrict South Africa A to 294/7 at stumps on rain-marred Day 3 of 2nd unofficial Test

India A Pacer Ankit Rajpoot grabbed two wickets to reduce South Africa A to 294 for 7 at stumps on a rain-marred Day 3 as the second unofficial Test headed towards a draw at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, August 12, 2018

Bengaluru: India A Pacer Ankit Rajpoot grabbed two wickets to reduce South Africa A to 294 for 7 at stumps on a rain-marred Day 3 as the second unofficial Test headed towards a draw at Bengaluru on Sunday.

South Africa A are now trailing India A by 51 runs as only 32.4 overs were bowled on Sunday with rains playing spoilsport in the morning and post-tea sessions.

Play was possible in the middle session where India A dominated the proceedings as they bagged four wickets, out of which Rajpoot claimed two.

South Africa A resumed the third and penultimate day at 219/3, 126 runs behind India A's total of 345, with Rassie van der Dussen and Rudi Second on 18 and 35 respectively.

First Rajpoot removed Dussen for 22 and then claimed the wicket of Second for 47, leaving the visitors at 236 for 5.

Rajpoot had Dussen caught by Srikar Bharat and induced Second to offer a catch to Prithvi Shaw.

The other two wickets were claimed by Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, dismissing Dwaine Pretorious (10) and Dane Piedt (22) respectively.

At the draw of stumps, Senuran Muthusamy was batting on 23 after facing 63 deliveries.

On Saturday, Yuzuvendra Chahal had claimed two wickets while Siraj had got one.

India had scored 345 all out in their first innings with Hanuma Vihari hitting a century (148 off 295 balls) while Ankit Bawne had contributed 80 from 146 deliveries.

Pacer Duanne Olivier had taken a 6/63 for South Africa A.

