Ankit Bawne, spinners guide India A to series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia A in second unofficial Test
Ankit Bawne's 18-ball-28 ensured a thrilling six-wicket victory for India A against Australia A in the second 'Test' after Krishnappa Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav set-up with fine bowling performances.
Bengaluru: Ankit Bawne's 18-ball-28 ensured a thrilling six-wicket victory for India A against Australia A in the second 'Test' after Krishnappa Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav set-up with fine bowling performances.
The two-Test series ended 1-1 with Australia winning the first game.
Representational image. Getty
The match went down to the wire as India A dismissed the visitors for 213 in their second innings with off-spinner Gowtham getting 3/39 and chinaman Kuldeep ending with 3/46.
Needing 55 to win eight overs, India A sent Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to open the innings but both were dismissed cheaply.
Bawne guided the team to victory after Kona Bharat hit a six and four, with India A having been reduced to 25 for 4 at one stage.
With Australia A spreading the fielders to the deep, Bawne changed the course of the match with 16 runs off Chris Tremain's fifth over.
Earlier, starting the day at 38 for 2, Australia A were comfortably placed at 116 for two with Travis Head (47) and Peter Handscomb (56) adding 79 for the third wicket.
However once Head was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem (2/67 in 41 overs), the last six wickets fell for 73 runs.
However Mitchell Marsh (36, 79 balls) and Michael Neser (17, 112 balls) but consumed nearly 16 overs.
Updated Date:
Sep 11, 2018
