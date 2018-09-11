First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 1st ODI Sep 11, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
Pataudi Trophy | 5th Test Sep 07, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 118 runs
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ankit Bawne, spinners guide India A to series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia A in second unofficial Test

Ankit Bawne's 18-ball-28 ensured a thrilling six-wicket victory for India A against Australia A in the second 'Test' after Krishnappa Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav set-up with fine bowling performances.

Press Trust of India, September 11, 2018

Bengaluru: Ankit Bawne's 18-ball-28 ensured a thrilling six-wicket victory for India A against Australia A in the second 'Test' after Krishnappa Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav set-up with fine bowling performances.

The two-Test series ended 1-1 with Australia winning the first game.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

The match went down to the wire as India A dismissed the visitors for 213 in their second innings with off-spinner Gowtham getting 3/39 and chinaman Kuldeep ending with 3/46.

Needing 55 to win eight overs, India A sent Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to open the innings but both were dismissed cheaply.

Bawne guided the team to victory after Kona Bharat hit a six and four, with India A having been reduced to 25 for 4 at one stage.

With Australia A spreading the fielders to the deep, Bawne changed the course of the match with 16 runs off Chris Tremain's fifth over.

Earlier, starting the day at 38 for 2, Australia A were comfortably placed at 116 for two with Travis Head (47) and Peter Handscomb (56) adding 79 for the third wicket.

However once Head was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem (2/67 in 41 overs), the last six wickets fell for 73 runs.

However Mitchell Marsh (36, 79 balls) and Michael Neser (17, 112 balls) but consumed nearly 16 overs.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018

Tags : Ankit Bawne, Australia A, Australia A Vs India A, Cricket, First-Class Cricket, India 'A', India A Vs Australia A, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Peter Handscomb, SportsTracker

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all