Anil Kumble says everybody wants to play Test cricket but insists challenge is to keep them focused towards domestic competitions
Anil Kumble, who also heads the ICC cricket committee, will chair a discussion in March over the governing body's proposal to reduce Tests to four days from five.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Slogans on Kashmir in JNU, blackmailing tactics against VC, stalling of academic activities expose Left’s intellectual bullying
-
AGR row: Setback for telcos, Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking review of verdict on Rs 1.47 lakh cr dues recovery
-
Russian Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as new PM; Vladimir Putin set to retain power beyond end of term in 2024
-
Australian Open 2020 Draw: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer in same half; Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki in same quarter
-
MHA 'fact-checks' report suggesting Aadhaar or passport required for NPR, but confusion over 'voluntary' furnishing of ID prevails
-
The man who would make Ramayan: Ramanand Sagar's biggest endeavour is outlined in a new biography
-
Amit Shah slams Opposition for 'misleading' minorities on CAA at Bihar rally, says Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Assembly polls
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
Big Brother movie review: Mohanlal kicks off 2020 with the world's most boring film
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Former India captain Anil Kumble feels most players still want to excel in Tests despite the increasing lure of T20 cricket.
File image of Anil Kumble. PTI
Kumble, who also heads the ICC cricket committee, will chair a discussion in March over the governing body's proposal to reduce Tests to four days from five.
"I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that's very clear. This generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that's something very obvious."
"There is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competitions, especially Ranji Trophy," he said at the launch of former India opener and current head coach of women's national team WV Raman's book 'The Winning Sixer: Leadership Lessons To Master'.
However, he said players playing all three formats is only going to get tougher.
"Very few players are common to formats and it's getting lesser and lesser. But I don't think there is any dearth of people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realise that's the biggest challenge and I'm sure that's going to be the case for a long time," Kumble added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 16, 2020 22:14:06 IST
Also See
Kuldeep Yadav voices against the idea of four-day Tests; Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur says fabric of Tests should not be messed up
Four-day Tests debate: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and other cricketers divided about new ICC proposal
ICC to go ahead with discussion on four-day Test proposal in March despite growing criticism, discloses Anil Kumble