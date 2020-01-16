First Cricket
Anil Kumble says everybody wants to play Test cricket but insists challenge is to keep them focused towards domestic competitions

Anil Kumble, who also heads the ICC cricket committee, will chair a discussion in March over the governing body's proposal to reduce Tests to four days from five.

Press Trust of India, Jan 16, 2020 22:14:06 IST

New Delhi: Former India captain Anil Kumble feels most players still want to excel in Tests despite the increasing lure of T20 cricket.

Anil Kumble says everybody wants to play Test cricket but insists challenge is to keep them focused towards domestic competitions

File image of Anil Kumble. PTI

Kumble, who also heads the ICC cricket committee, will chair a discussion in March over the governing body's proposal to reduce Tests to four days from five.

"I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that's very clear. This generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that's something very obvious."

"There is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competitions, especially Ranji Trophy," he said at the launch of former India opener and current head coach of women's national team WV Raman's book 'The Winning Sixer: Leadership Lessons To Master'.

However, he said players playing all three formats is only going to get tougher.

"Very few players are common to formats and it's getting lesser and lesser. But I don't think there is any dearth of people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realise that's the biggest challenge and I'm sure that's going to be the case for a long time," Kumble added.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 22:14:06 IST

Tags : Anil Kumble, Four-Day Test Proposal, ICC, ICC Cricket Committee, Ranji Trophy, t20 Cricket, Test Cricket

