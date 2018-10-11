First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 1st ODI Oct 10, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Match Abandoned
ZIM in SA | 1st T20I Oct 09, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
WI in IND Oct 12, 2018
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ZIM in SA Oct 12, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Anil Kumble praises ICC for crackdown on bowlers with suspect actions, says cases reduced in last two years

Anil Kumble, who has a staggering 619 wickets in Test cricket and placed third in the pecking order, felt the ICC's proactive approach helped bring down the number of bowlers with suspect action in the last two years.

Press Trust of India, October 11, 2018

Mumbai: Former India captain Anil Kumble Thursday lauded the ICC for its crackdown on bowlers with suspect action, a far cry from the criticism the apex body faced sporadically in the not-too-distant past for its approach in dealing with the issue.

The spin legend, who has a staggering 619 wickets in Test cricket and placed third in the pecking order, felt the ICC's proactive approach helped bring down the number of bowlers with suspect action in the last two years.

File image of Anil Kumble. Reuters

File image of Anil Kumble. Reuters

"A fair bit (has been done) from the ICC perspective in terms of looking at the suspected actions and making sure that the world cricket gets rid of that.

"Over the last two years, you don't hear too many issues (about suspect bowling action) coming up. I think overall ICC has done a great job in controlling that (issue)," Kumble said at an event here.

Not long ago, the ICC was at the receiving end of criticism from players. While some greats, like Michael Holding, felt it was not doing enough to curb it, the ones who were in the suspect bowling action net, like Mohammed Hafeez, too, reportedly hit out at the apex body.

Pakistan's former star Saeed Ajmal headlined a series of spinners to be reported and reprimanded in the last few years.

Kumble's comments came at an event organised by his technology startup Spektacom Technologies, Microsoft Corporation and broadcast partner Star India. They announced the launch of a batting performance tracking device called Power Bat.

The Power Bat provides players, coaches, commentators, fans and viewers with a unique way to engage with the sport and help improve their game.

Kumble made the remarks on the ICC when asked whether such a technology can be used to tackle suspect bowling action. It was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Former India players VVS Laxman, Abhinav Mukund, Robin Uthappa and ex-West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also spoke about how this tool could be useful for budding cricketers.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018

Tags : Abhinav Mukund, Anil Kumble, Cricket, Ian Bishop, ICC, Michael Holding, Mohammed Hafeez, Robin Uthappa, Saeed Ajmal, SportsTrackers, VVS Laxman

Also See

This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4515 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all