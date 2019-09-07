Anil Kumble 'not sure' if MS Dhoni should continue playing for India, feels selectors need to lay down proper plan for future
Dhoni's future in international cricket has been a subject of debate and there are enough indications that the selectors are looking ahead.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs USAW USA Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs PNGW Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 8 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chandrayaan 2: From showcasing space capabilities to providing indelible images, why ISRO's project is far from a failure
-
Chandrayaan-2 landing: Modi expresses solidarity with ISRO after minor setback in Moon mission, says 'effort was worth it, so was the journey'
-
Mammootty turns 68: How the Malayalam megastar stays relevant by straddling big-budget films with meaningful cinema
-
Hurricane Dorian: Donald Trump assures help in relief efforts to Bahamas, credits FEMA, US Coast Guard for work done so far
-
TMC's decision to not allow NRC puts BJP in tough spot, party faces task of balancing between Assamese, Bengali victimhoods
-
US Open 2019: Serena Williams versus Bianca Andreescu in women’s final will pit power against guile, experience against youth
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
Searching for Wives: A Singaporean photo studio helps Indian migrants find prospective brides back home
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
New Delhi: Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble is "not sure" whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni fits in the current set-up and wants the selectors to have a "conversation" with him before preparing for a send-off befitting his contribution.
Dhoni's future in international cricket has been a subject of debate and there are enough indications that the selectors are looking ahead.
File image of MS Dhoni. AFP
"I'm not really sure. I think Pant has certainly made a lot of claims as a keeper-batsman, especially in the T20 format. So, it's important to have a conversation and you need to have a proper send-off, he certainly deserves that," Kumble told CricketNext when asked if he would like to see Dhoni continue in top flight cricket.
It's for MSK Prasad's committee to decide whether they want to look back or move forward.
"But having said that, Pant has also shown some inconsistency. That's a call the selectors need to make. Today, in spite of all of that, are you going to back him (Pant) or someone else, or would you look back. I wouldn't but I think it's important that the selectors take a call on that."
Kumble wants the selectors to decide in the next couple of months the way forward.
"...For the team's sake, the selectors need to sit down and have as discussion around what the plans are because it's important that things be communicated. If the selectors believe that Dhoni is in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup, then I think he should be playing every game.
"If he's not, then it's important that they have a discussion around how they need to make this happen. I think they need to do that in the next couple of months," said India's highest wicket-taker across formats.
Kumble also said that he is not very sure whether Rohit Sharma is the perfect choice for the Test opener' slot.
"You only know when you actually do that but I am not really sure about pushing Rohit at the top unless it is a desperate situation.
"Yes, are we in a desperate situation where we are looking for an opener in someone who has done well at the domestic level, is it worth considering that or should Rohit... Yes, he is a high-quality player sitting on the bench, should he be pushed at the top?" he counter-questioned.
The legendary leg-spinner also wants the team management find a way to accommodate Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for Test matches.
"He is still the best spinner that you have. Yes, there have been a few incidents where he has had injuries and not performed to his potential, but Ashwin is your number one spinner in the team. He should be a part of the squad, he should be in the playing XI, you have to make a way of getting him in.
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2019 22:00:11 IST
Also See
CoA extends deadline for completion of BCCI's state elections by two weeks to 28 September
Sourav Ganguly didn't expect MS Dhoni to be picked for India-South Africa T20Is, says backing Rishabh Pant the right move
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni not included in Virat Kohli-led squad for T20I series; Hardik Pandya returns