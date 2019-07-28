First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 10 Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Singapore beat Nepal by 82 runs
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 9 Jul 27, 2019
MAL vs QAT
Qatar beat Malaysia by 4 wickets
BAN in SL Jul 31, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 01, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee to discuss controversial World Cup final boundary count-back rule in next meeting

Cricketers — current and former — shared New Zealand's pain on losing the World Cup title to hosts England on boundary count-back rule following an epic final at the Lord's on 14 July

Press Trust of India, Jul 28, 2019 19:14:18 IST

The ICC's Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee will discuss issues concerning the epic World Cup final, including the controversial boundary count-back rule, in its next meeting, said the apex body's general manager of cricket Geoff Allardice.

Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee to discuss controversial World Cup final boundary count-back rule in next meeting

File image of Anil Kumble. Reuters

Cricketers — current and former — shared New Zealand's pain on losing the World Cup title to hosts England on boundary count-back rule following an epic final at the Lord's on 14 July.

In a pulsating encounter, England were adjudged the winners of the World Cup on the basis of their superior boundary count — 22 fours and two sixes — to New Zealand's 17 after the match ended in a tie after regulation play and subsequent Super Over.

"The cricket committee will consider any issues arising from the World Cup final when it next meets (in the first quarter of 2020)," Allardice was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"A Super Over has been used to determine a winner in a tied match in ICC events since 2009 (replacing the bowl-out), and the tiebreaker after a tied Super Over needed to be derived from something that happened in that particular match. So it has always related to the number of boundaries scored in the match."

Continuing, he said the boundary count-back rule was followed as it is in practice in T20 leagues across the world.

"Almost all the T20 leagues around the world also use boundaries as the tiebreaker in their Super Overs. We wanted to use the same Super Over regulations that are used across all professional cricket and that's why it was the way it was. Whether it should be different is something that our cricket committee will consider at some point," Allardice said.

The ICC's chief executives committee (CEC) did not deliberate at its annual conference on whether sharing the World Cup could be an option in future.

"No, that wasn't discussed. The consistent view has been that the World Cup final needs a winner, and a Super Over was in the playing conditions to decide a tied final in each of the last three World Cups," he said.

Virat Kohli has said that he has been looking forward to the World Test Championship, which begins with the Ashes on 1 August, and Allardice said it is encouraging.

"Yes, it is very encouraging to hear those comments. I know players love playing Test cricket. For the first time, there is a real context to the matches they play that extends beyond a particular series."

"I know the Test rankings have done a good job over a long period of time in the sense of identifying the best team, but to be able to compete on a points table and play for a spot in the final will add a new element to Test cricket and will make it more interesting to people from the countries not involved in that particular match," Allardice said.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 19:14:18 IST

Tags : Anil Kumble, Ashes 2019, BCCI, Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all