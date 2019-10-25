First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 32 Oct 25, 2019
IRE vs JER
Ireland beat Jersey by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 31 Oct 25, 2019
PNG vs SIN
Papua New Guinea beat Singapore by 43 runs
T20I Iberia Cup Oct 25, 2019
ESP vs POR
La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 25, 2019
CAN vs OMA
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Anil Kumble backs BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's plan to revisit 'conflict of interest' clause

Ganguly believes that the current rules don't allow the best former cricketers to serve in positions where their expertise is invaluable

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 25, 2019 17:34:43 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had time and again said that the conflict of interest issue has been a big concern and one of his foremost priorities during his tenure would be to revisit the provisions of the conflict of interest clause in BCCI's new constitution. Now, Ganguly has found support in another former Indian captain Anil Kumble. In an interview with CricketNextKumble said that in its present form, the provisions of the clause are restrictive, not allowing former cricketers to contribute to the system.

"I'm of the firm belief that you need to look at the conflict of interest clauses because as it stands, you can't have any cricketer come in and do anything," Kumble said.

Anil Kumble backs BCCI president Sourav Gangulys plan to revisit conflict of interest clause

File photo of Anil Kumble. PTI

Rule 38(4) of the newly amended BCCI constitution identifies 16 roles wherein "no individual may occupy more than one". The said clause has prevented the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly himself, from contributing to the system in various capacities, as they have been served notices by the BCCI ethics officer in recent times. Ganguly believes that the current rules don't allow the best former cricketers to serve in positions where their expertise is invaluable. Anil Kumble endorses his former teammate's views.

"I think the other thing also is the education around the conflict of interest clause. That's something that Sourav and his team will be looking at. Yes, one is to look at the clauses and try and re-jig, to have a better sense of what's applicable in the corporate world, the same to be applicable in the cricketing world," said Kumble. "The other thing is the awareness around conflict of interest in cricket. I think that's somewhere where there's a lot of misrepresentation, about how it's all being dealt with and that's something that needs to be cleared as well."

On Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the BCCI president, Anil Kumble said that it was an "ideal" step while acknowledging Ganguly's ability at managing people, first as a captain, then in the Cricket Association of Bengal, and now as BCCI chief.

"Having an administrative responsibility and the experience of running an association, for 3-5 years, I think certainly will come in handy. The challenges are very different, you need to be hands-on and Sourav has done that with Bengal cricket," said Kumble. "I'm hopeful that in his tenure, we'll see some wonderful initiatives. He's already spoken about making sure that the focus is on domestic cricket, and that's something I'm sure Dada will be looking into. He’s certainly looked at all the key issues. He knows it, he's been a player of repute for a long period of time."

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 17:34:43 IST

Tags : Anil Kumble, BCCI, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, CAB, Conflict Of Interest, Cricket, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, VVS Laxman

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all