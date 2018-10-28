Kolkata: Anil Ghariya and Deepak Malik struck centuries as India downed Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win the Blind Cricketers' three-match ODI series here Saturday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka left-hander Chandana Deshapriya smashed 190 as Sri Lanka posted a huge 369/4 in 40 overs.

In reply, India came out all guns blazing as both Ghariya and Malik scored centuries to see India through with 32 balls to spare.

This was India' second whitewash against the Islanders as they remained unbeaten throughout the home season which also featured England.

Deshapriya, who is a school teacher, was adjudged man of the match for his 190.

The winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for both T20 series and ODI series. And the runners up were awarded Rs 50,000 for both the series.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 369/4 in 40 overs (Chandana Deshapriya 190 not out, Suranga Sampath 84; Ajay Reddy 2/58) lost to India 370/2 in 34.4 overs (Deepak Malik 164 not out, Anil Ghariya 120; Pathum Saman Kumara 2/70) by eight wickets.