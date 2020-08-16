Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Anguished by Chetan Chauhan's passing away'; PM Narendra Modi, cricketers remember former India opener

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 16th, 2020
  • 20:29:49 IST

Former India Test opener Chetan Chauhan, who forged a prolific opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, has passed away aged 73 from coronavirus, his brother confirmed on Sunday.

Chauhan, who tested positive in July, was put on ventilator support at a hospital in Gurugram, but his condition worsened after he suffered multiple organ failure.

He is one of the highest-profile figures to die from the disease in India, which is the world's third-most infected nation with more than 2.5 million cases and almost 50,000 deaths.

"He had tested negative but then the reports came positive again," brother Pushpendra Chauhan told AFP.

After playing 40 Tests for India, Chauhan switched to politics and was a minister in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as a member of the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Born 21 July, 1947, the right-hander scored 2,084 runs and shared 10 century partnerships with his more illustrious teammate Gavaskar.

He failed to score a Test century, with 97 his highest-ever innings.

In 179 First-Class matches, he accumulated 11,143 runs, earning a reputation for his solid defence and doggedness.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the former India cricketer's demise:

PM Modi said he is anguished by Chetan Chauhan's passing away:

Sachin Tendulkar too was saddened by Chetan Chauhan's death:

Virat Kohli said he felt shock at his passing away:

India great Anil Kumble remembered the fond time he spent with Chetan Chauhan:

Irfan Pathan too sent out his condolences:

Chetan was sheer grit and determination, recalled Bishan Singh Bedi:

Mohammad Kaif paid his respects as well:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 16, 2020 20:29:49 IST

