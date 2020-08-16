'Anguished by Chetan Chauhan's passing away'; PM Narendra Modi, cricketers remember former India opener

Former India Test opener Chetan Chauhan, who forged a prolific opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, has passed away aged 73 from coronavirus, his brother confirmed on Sunday.

Chauhan, who tested positive in July, was put on ventilator support at a hospital in Gurugram, but his condition worsened after he suffered multiple organ failure.

He is one of the highest-profile figures to die from the disease in India, which is the world's third-most infected nation with more than 2.5 million cases and almost 50,000 deaths.

"He had tested negative but then the reports came positive again," brother Pushpendra Chauhan told AFP.

After playing 40 Tests for India, Chauhan switched to politics and was a minister in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as a member of the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Born 21 July, 1947, the right-hander scored 2,084 runs and shared 10 century partnerships with his more illustrious teammate Gavaskar.

He failed to score a Test century, with 97 his highest-ever innings.

In 179 First-Class matches, he accumulated 11,143 runs, earning a reputation for his solid defence and doggedness.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the former India cricketer's demise:

PM Modi said he is anguished by Chetan Chauhan's passing away:

Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar too was saddened by Chetan Chauhan's death:

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai. He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team. May his soul Rest in Peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AlkVHj47XK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2020

Virat Kohli said he felt shock at his passing away:

Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2020

India great Anil Kumble remembered the fond time he spent with Chetan Chauhan:

Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2020

Irfan Pathan too sent out his condolences:

Saddened by the demise of indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family. #rip — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 16, 2020

Chetan was sheer grit and determination, recalled Bishan Singh Bedi:

Sad #ChetanChauhan’s fight against Corona ended w/the gutsy opener falling prey..RIP #ChetanChauhan!By far the most frequent & lasting partner o Gr8 SMG Chetan was all o sheer grit/determination & ever willing to stay n shadow o illustrious SMG-yet rub shoulders w/high & mighty! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 16, 2020

Mohammad Kaif paid his respects as well:

With inputs from AFP