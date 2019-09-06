First Cricket
'An incredible story', Twitter reacts to Thailand women's cricket team qualifying for 2020 T20 World Cup for first time

Thailand women made history on Thursday when they qualified for the 2020 T20 World Cup for the first time ever after beating Papua New Guinea women by eight wickets in the semi-final of the qualifiers.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 06, 2019 12:23:15 IST

Thailand women made history on Thursday when they qualified for a T20 World Cup for the first time ever after beating Papua New Guinea women by eight wickets in the semi-final of the qualifiers at Dundee, Scotland. The Thai team will now be participating in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Papua New Guinea batted first and made 67/7 in the 20 overs, and in reply, Thailand achieved the victory in 17.3 overs losing just two wickets in the process. Naruemol Chaiwai was the highest run-getter in the match for Thailand, making 32 in 40 balls. Chanida Sutthiruang was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets and conceding just 15 runs in the process.

Apart from Thailand, Bangladesh also qualified for the main even next year after overcoming Ireland's challenge in the other semi-final. Ireland women were bowled out for mere 85 and Bangladesh chased down the target in 18.3 overs, losing six wickets.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to Thailand's famous victory:

The winning moment

Special day in Dundee

An incredible story

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 12:23:15 IST

