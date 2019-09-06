Thailand women made history on Thursday when they qualified for a T20 World Cup for the first time ever after beating Papua New Guinea women by eight wickets in the semi-final of the qualifiers at Dundee, Scotland. The Thai team will now be participating in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Papua New Guinea batted first and made 67/7 in the 20 overs, and in reply, Thailand achieved the victory in 17.3 overs losing just two wickets in the process. Naruemol Chaiwai was the highest run-getter in the match for Thailand, making 32 in 40 balls. Chanida Sutthiruang was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets and conceding just 15 runs in the process.

Apart from Thailand, Bangladesh also qualified for the main even next year after overcoming Ireland's challenge in the other semi-final. Ireland women were bowled out for mere 85 and Bangladesh chased down the target in 18.3 overs, losing six wickets.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to Thailand's famous victory:

Thailand are going to the @T20WorldCup and they can't wait to get there!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9uzC01sLPa — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2019

The winning moment

Thailand completed an eight wicket victory over PNG to book their spot at the #T20WorldCup in 🇦🇺 ! Look how much it meant to them 👇 #THAvPNG pic.twitter.com/KiEzFsn5hm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) September 5, 2019

Thailand are going to the #T20WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/AtY1OvsBbA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) September 5, 2019

12 years ago a group of recently converted softball players came last in an Asian women's cricket tournament. Today, they have made history; they have qualified for their country's first #T20WorldCup. A credit to their local development programs. Simply amazing @ThailandCricket pic.twitter.com/XbmhA3xJJO — Tim Cutler (@timcutler) September 5, 2019

Special day in Dundee

It's been a banner year for Associate cricket in terms of new blood rising in stature. USA, Oman and Namibia gaining ODI status for the first time. Nigeria and Japan U19s qualifying for 2020 U19 World Cup. But Thailand Women winning today may top them all. Special day in Dundee. pic.twitter.com/eVcfoo4Ln2 — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 5, 2019

What a great day for Thailand. They have qualified for Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia for the first time in their history. What a day for cricket too. #T20WorldCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 5, 2019

When I was Thunder GM in WBBL01 we hosted Thai cricketers Suleeporn Laomi and Sornnarin Tippoch. We knew nothing about Thai cricket but were impressed by their passion for the game. Last night they made history - Thailand will play in next year's T20 World Cup! pic.twitter.com/okjc3yNpvI — Nick Cummins (@CricketTasCEO) September 6, 2019

- and here I was told about the potential of @ThailandCricket women team as compare to men’s. Today is their day. Congratulations on @T20WorldCup qualification. https://t.co/9AtHrTLAHm — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) September 5, 2019

An incredible story

The @ThailandCricket women's team has just qualified for the @T20WorldCup. The craziest part? Almost everyone who has followed their story would have been more surprised if they DIDN'T qualify. An incredible story for world cricket in so many ways. — Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1) September 5, 2019

What a journey, congratulations @ThailandCricket and @BCBtigers. Lots of learnings and experience gained for this young @IrishWomensCric team! Everything happens for a reason, let’s rebuild and make it a positive one! As always, #BackingGreen https://t.co/5pFI4At5cr — Ciara J Metcalfe ☘️ (@CiaraJMetcalfe) September 5, 2019