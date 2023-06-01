Sportswear giant Adidas on Thursday unveiled the jerseys that the Indian cricket team will be wearing across formats, starting with the ICC World Test Championship Final.

The German sportswear brand took to social media to give Indian cricket fans their first glimpse of the jerseys that the Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur-led men’s and women’s teams will be donning this year and beyond.

“An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys,” read the caption of a video shared on Adidas India’s (adidasindia) Instagram account which showed an aerial view of the Wankhede Stadium, BCCI’s headquarters in Mumbai, and the three jerseys emerging from it.

The clip was met with a number of excited responses.

“Arey ekdum class,” read a reply from Mumbai Indians (mumbaiindians).

“We can’t wait to be wearing these in the stands!” wrote Indian cricket fan group The Bharat Army (thebharatarmy).

The BCCI had last week shared images of members of the Indian contingent sporting brand new Adidas training kits during a practice session in England in a post that has since gone viral.

Adidas replaces Killer as the official kit sponsor of Indian cricket, with BCCI announcing the multi-year deal on 22 May. Killer had filled in on a temporary basis after MPL Sports abruptly pulled out of the three-year deal that they had signed in November 2020. Killer’s contract ended on 31 May.

Team India will be making first use of the new Adidas kits in the upcoming ICC WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London that starts 7 June.

