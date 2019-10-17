First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Amitabh Choudhary's participation in ICC's board meeting will not be binding on BCCI, CoA tells cricket's global body

"The CoA doesn't recognise the participation of Amitabh Choudhary as a representative of the BCCI to the ICC. Accordingly, no decisions or commitments (if any) undertaken by him, on behalf of BCCI, will be binding on the BCCI" CoA wrote in a mail to ICC

Press Trust of India, Oct 17, 2019 22:45:06 IST

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has conveyed to the ICC that BCCI will not be bound by decisions taken during world governing body's Board meeting in Dubai since Amitabh Choudhary was not India's authorised representative.

Amitabh Choudharys participation in ICCs board meeting will not be binding on BCCI, CoA tells crickets global body

Amitabh Choudhary is not India's authorised representative according to the CoA. AFP

Choudhary was barred by the CoA from attending ICC meeting but participated in the policy-decision voting on the invitation of Shashank Manohar-led global body.

The ICC Board gave its consent to an extra global tournament (six-nation 50-over format) apart from two T20 World Cups and two 50-over World Cup in the next eight-year cycle.

However, the proposal to have an ODI World Cup after every three years, was rejected by the members.

"The CoA doesn't recognise the participation of Amitabh Choudhary as a representative of the BCCI to the ICC. Accordingly, no decisions or commitments (if any) undertaken by him, on behalf of BCCI, will be binding on the BCCI," the CoA, which will demit office on 23 October, wrote in a strongly-worded mail to ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney.

"Likewise, any decision that the ICC may claim to have taken during the meeting will neither bind the BCCI nor will it recognise the same," CoA said in the mail.

In a pointed rebuttal to Sawhney, who on 14 October had written to CoA that ICC's legal cell had vetted Choudhary's participation in the board meeting, the Vinod Rai-led Committee said they have no right to interfere in BCCI's internal matters.

"ICC cannot claim or otherwise have any say or role whatsoever in the rights of BCCI to duly nominate its representative. Please note that ICC's action amounts to an illegal and uncalled for intrusion in the internal affairs of a member nation," it further stated.

Those associated with the new regime of BCCI perceive CoA's mail as a "normal stuff".

"As our president-elect Sourav Ganguly has already made it clear that BCCI will rightfully claim what it deserves. It hardly makes any difference to what CoA does. In any case, the BCCI wouldn't have been a party to any such policy decision by the ICC, where Manohar's only aim is to hit the BCCI revenues," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 22:45:06 IST

Tags : Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI, COA, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, ICC, Manu Sawhney, Shashank Manohar, SportsTracker, Vinod Rai

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all