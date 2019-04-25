First Cricket
Amicus Curiae asks BCCI's state units to comply with Lodha reforms for annual grant

Amicus Curiae Narsimha met representatives of various BCCI state units to discuss the multiple Interim Appeals (IA) before the Supreme Court hearing on Thursday. He is expected to submit a report on the matter on on Thursday.

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2019 15:48:54 IST

New Delhi: The state units' constitution need to be fully Lodha-compliant in order to receive annual grant but there could be some flexibility regarding the formation of the apex council, amicus curiae PS Narsimha on Wednesday told the various BCCI constituents.

The SC bench of Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre had directed advocate Narasimha to handle the applications of all the member associations, who approached it with a wide range of issues.

There were more than 10 state units, including from North East India, that met him Wednesday and for many it was a case of mixed bag after discussions with the amicus.

"Most of the state units face one common issue and that is release of grants. The amicus said if the state units' constitution is fully compliant along the lines of Lodha recommendation, it won't be a problem. But partial compliance won't do, he has made it clear," a representative of a state unit said after the meeting.

"Some of the states are already fully Lodha-compliant and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has assured that the grants will be released for those units," he said.

However, there was one good thing that emerged from the meeting.

"The amicus seemed open to the idea of being flexible on the composition of the apex council. Multiple state units have said that it is virtually impossible for their respective apex council to be a 'mirror image' of BCCI's apex council. The membership numbers differ and the amicus said that he would take this issue into consideration," the official of another state unit said.

However, the age cap of 70 years, barring ministers or bureaucrats from becoming office-bearers, cooling-off period are some of the clauses that will remain "non-negotiable".

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 15:48:54 IST

