American bakery celebrates MS Dhoni's 'new career in golf'; see photos

Apart from cricket, golf is another sport that is quite close to the heart of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. After bidding adieu to cricket, the former India captain has been seen several times in action on a golf course.

Following his last appearance for India in the 2019 ICC World Cup, Dhoni visited the USA to play his first-ever golf tournament as an honourary member of the Metuchen Golf and Country Club (MGCC). There, he was introduced to the elite golf club by his friend, Rajiv Sharma back in 2016.

Interestingly, the Indian cricketing great was quite remarkable in his new challenge, coming out victorious in four of the five games in the tournament.

Dhoni’s connection with golf has again come to light. Recently, a bakery shop in the USA named Atul Bakery paid tribute to the Indian legend with an exclusive cake designed like a golf course, celebrating his membership with MGCC. The words ‘Thanks MS Dhoni MGCC’ can be seen glittering on the decorated cake.

The shop also shared some glimpses of Dhoni’s visit to the bakery on their Instagram handle. The caption of the post reads, “Atul Bakery is proud to announce MS Dhoni starting a new career in golf. Not exactly a new Career, but we are all on our toes to see him on the golf course and celebrate his achievements in golf too. Hope you loved the cake, Mahi.”

The pictures of Dhoni cutting the delicious cake in golf attire have undoubtedly delighted Mahi fans.

Besides golf, Dhoni also loves the game of tennis and is often seen attending major events whether it’s the Wimbledon or the US Open.

Earlier, the former India skipper was captured in the stands during the recently-concluded US Open. He had been witnessing the breathtaking quarter-final battle between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner which lasted for 5 hours and 15 minutes.

Dhoni was accompanied by India’s other world cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev. The clip featuring the duo waving their hands to the camera at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was widely shared across the internet and grabbed much attention of the users.

