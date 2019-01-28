First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
IND in NZ | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA Jan 30, 2019
SA vs PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ambati Rayudu suspended from bowling by ICC after being reported for suspect action

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 28, 2019 14:06:04 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket.

File image of Ambati Rayudu. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

File image of Ambati Rayudu. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations, according to a media release by the international governing body for the sport.

The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action.

The 33-year-old India player was reported on 13 January for a suspect action during the first one-day international of their series against Australia in Sydney.

However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 14:06:04 IST

Tags : Ambati Rayudu, BCCI, Cricket, ICC, Sports, SportsTracker, Suspect Bowling Action

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7676 122
3 South Africa 5342 111
4 New Zealand 5330 111
5 Pakistan 4651 101
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all