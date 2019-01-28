The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket.

The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations, according to a media release by the international governing body for the sport.

The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action.

The 33-year-old India player was reported on 13 January for a suspect action during the first one-day international of their series against Australia in Sydney.

However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI.