New Delhi: India batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday appealed to KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration to look into "rampant corruption" in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). He also expressed concern about the functioning of the state cricket association.

Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 23, 2019

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request you to please look into and address the rampant corruption prevailing in HCA. How can Hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt people who have numerous cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.

Earlier this year, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the president of HCA.

During the World Cup this year, Rayudu had announced his retirement from international cricket after being left out from the squad. However, the 34-year-old took back his retirement in August this year.

Rayudu was a regular member of the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format. He played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs.

