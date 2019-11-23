Ambati Rayudu slams Hyderabad Cricket Association for 'rampant corruption', urges state government to intervene
India batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday appealed to KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration to look into "rampant corruption" in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUN - Nov 24th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs MAH - Nov 24th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM vs JHA - Nov 24th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Congress vows to fight on political, legal fronts: Ahmed Patel says 'BJP made a joke of Indian Constitution'
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
'Thackeray to take direct control?' Front pages of national, regional dailies caught unawares as Maharashtra sees major political twist
-
Donald Trump accuses impeachment inquiry witness of lying, offers explanation for using personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Premier League: Young Chelsea have it in them to make things worse for Manchester City
-
Nithya Menen talks about Kolaambi, working with Mysskin, and making a positive impact on her audiences
-
The Queer Take: Looking anew at the Pride March, and its shifting spirit over the years
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: India batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday appealed to KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration to look into "rampant corruption" in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). He also expressed concern about the functioning of the state cricket association.
"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request you to please look into and address the rampant corruption prevailing in HCA. How can Hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt people who have numerous cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.
Earlier this year, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the president of HCA.
During the World Cup this year, Rayudu had announced his retirement from international cricket after being left out from the squad. However, the 34-year-old took back his retirement in August this year.
Rayudu was a regular member of the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format. He played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2019 14:23:02 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Mumbai and Hyderabad swap dates of T20Is, says report
KPL match-fixing scandal: Bengaluru police announce formation of special investigative team to go deeper into incident
After KPL spot-fixing fallout, BCCI ACU chief calls for state-run T20 leagues to be scrutinised more closely