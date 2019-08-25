Ambati Rayudu called time on his cricketing career in July after failing to force his way into India's squad for the World Cup 2019. The Hyderabad batsman was even on the stand-by list that was drafted ahead of the start of the World Cup. However, he was ignored when Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar got injured with Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal were roped into the Indian squad.

Rayudu in his e-mail to BCCI wrote that he would "retire from all forms and level of the game". But it seems like the time away from the sport has led to a change of heart.

In a Times of India interview, Rayudu said that he will be taking part in the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"I would definitely be playing the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and make a comeback into white-ball cricket. My priority now is to get back into peak fitness," Rayudu said.

Talking about his decision to retire, the 33-year-old said it was not an "emotional" decision but an act borne out of his disappointment.

"I wouldn't say it was an emotional decision, because I worked very hard for the World Cup in the last four years. You are bound to be disappointed and I felt it was time. The decision that I took was not because of rejection or anything else. You work towards something and when you don't get it, you feel it's time to move on," added Rayudu.

On the question of his return to national side, Rayudu said that he hasn't "thought that far yet".