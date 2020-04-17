First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Am I mad?' Kuldeep Yadav recalls moment when MS Dhoni got angry at the left-arm spinner

Kuldeep Yadav has recalled a moment when former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost his cool for not listening to the instructions.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 17, 2020 15:50:57 IST

India’s left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has recalled a moment when former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost cool for not listening to his instructions.

Kuldeep, talking to cricket show host Jatin Sapru on ASAP with JSAP on Instagram, revealed that the incident happened during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Indore when Kusal Perera was batting.

“Kusal smashed a boundary over the covers. Dhoni Bhai shouted from behind the wickets and asked me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and in the next ball, Kusal hit another boundary through the reverse sweep now,” said the Uttar Pradesh cricketer.

He explained that it was at this very moment when Dhoni became furious.

“Now agitated Dhoni came to me and said, ‘main pagal hoon? 300 one-day khela hu, aur samjha raha hoon yahan pe.’ (Am I stupid? I have played 300 ODIs and you are not listening to me),” the 24-year-old added.

Kuldeep then revealed that he went upto Dhoni and enquired if he gets angry often.

“I was so scared of him that day. After the match, I went to him while traveling in the team bus and asked if he ever gets angry. To which Dhoni bhai said: '20 saal se gussa nhi kiya hai' (I have not got angry for the last 20 years),” Kuldeep continued.

Despite the on-field argument with Dhoni, Kuldeep later went onto dismiss Kusal for 77. He eventually finished with figures of 3 for 52 from four overs as India thumped the visitors by 88 runs.

Nevertheless, Kuldeep has said that he shares a good friendship with the 2011 World Cup winning captain.

“Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan would pull my leg during our World Cup 2019 stay in England. From team bus to the hotel, they keep on pulling my leg which we all enjoy,” he added.

Dhoni’s international future, meanwhile, has been a talking point for a while now. He has not played for India since their World Cup semi-final exit at the hands of New Zealand in July last year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 15:50:57 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs Sri Lanka, India Vs Sri Lanka 2017, Indian Cricket Team, Kuldeep Yadav, Kusal Perera, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni, Sports, SportsTracker, Team India

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all