Alyssa Healy slams BCCI's 'dumb' decision to host women's IPL around the same time as WBBL

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was among the leading names in women's cricket to express unhappiness over BCCI's decision to schedule the women's Indian Premier League (IPL) around the same time as the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) this year.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier confirmed the board's intentions to host the women's tournament, officially known as the Women's T20 Challenge, around the same time as the men's IPL, which is scheduled to take place in the UAE later this year starting 19 September. The decision was welcomed by senior members of the India women's team, including Mithali Raj.

However, Healy, like many others who are regulars in the WBBL over the years, wasn't pleased with the development as it would lead to a direct clash between the two events, both of which feature leading names in the women's sport.

"So during the WBBL.... cool," wrote Healy, who represents the Ellyse Perry-led Sydney Sixers, while quote-tweeting Indian journalist Boria Majumdar on Twitter. Healy went on to describe BCCI's move as 'dumb' later in the thread.

So during the WBBL.... cool https://t.co/w5aNhN9FTw — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

The response led to a length exchange between the two, with other prominent cricketers such as Suzie Bates (Perth Scorchers), Jess Jonassen (Brisbane Heat).

What a huge shame for both the WBBL and WIPL competitions there is a clash. — Suzie Bates (@SuzieWBates) August 2, 2020

I have no words for this.. — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) August 2, 2020

At the same time, senior Indian cricketers Raj and Jhulan Goswami defended the BCCI's decision in the same thread.

I think as an Indian player and looking at the indian women’s game the bcci doing this is hugely welcome. We need this for every woman who plays the game in India. These are tough times. And unless our board supports us the game will suffer. — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 2, 2020

The Bcci is gradually building towards having a full fledged women’s ipl in a few years with the franchise module. This is an ipl challenger of sorts( 4 teams) At this juncture it’s important the building process is not halted thus it’s a good move to have it alongside the men’s — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 2, 2020

Tensions had risen between the Indian and the Australian cricket boards the last time the Women's T20 Challenge took place in May last year.

Cricket Australia (CA) had objected to the men's team touring India in January, 2020 for an ODI series at a time when their home season hits its peak, and had subsequently stopped their cricketers from participating in the women's exhibition games in India.

Similar tensions were reported between the BCCI and CA this year over the clash between the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the IPL.

The ICC eventually decided to postpone the men's T20 World Cup, which was to be hosted by Australia, citing the COVID-19 crisis, giving the BCCI a clear window to host the cash-rich T20 event.