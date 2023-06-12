Team India’s wait for a major ICC trophy continued on Sunday, after they succumbed to a heavy 209-run defeat to eventual champions Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at London’s Oval stadium.

Many, including legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, were critical of India’s batting after they faltered to 234 while looking to chase down 444. Gavaskar even pointed out the way how Virat Kohli got out for 49 in the run-chase.

While India’s last ICC trophy came back in 2013 when the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy in England under the leadership of MS Dhoni, fans took to social media to reminisce Team India’s days under the Jharkhand cricketer.

One of the fans tweeted out expressing the kind of captain Dhoni was, recalling India’s T20 World Cup win during the inaugural edition back in 2007.

“No coach, no mentor, young boys, most of the senior players denied to take part. never captained any single match before. This guy defeated prime Australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 days after becoming captain,” read the tweet.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had a rather sarcastic response to this tweet.

“Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from India.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when India wins it’s said captain won it’s a team sport. Win together lose together,” Harbhajan replied, via a quote tweet.

India were 164/3 before the fifth and final day got underway on Sunday, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively.

However, Scott Boland (3/46) and Nathan Lyon (4/41) ran through the Indian middle and lower-order to see them off for 234 just before the lunch break.

Australia, thereby became the first team to win all ICC trophies on offer. Apart from the WTC, Australia have won the ODI World Cup five times, Champions Trophy twice and the T20 World Cup once.

