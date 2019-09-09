West Indies cricket board named Kieron Pollard as captain of their ODI and T20I sides on Monday. Pollard, 32, will replace Jason Holder in the ODI setup while Carlos Brathwaite has been asked to step down from the leadership role in T20Is. Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt announced the decision after end of the board meeting.

Pollard's first assignment will be the limited-overs tour of Afghanistan in November where the team plays three ODIs and T20Is each. In October, Windies will travel to India for a 3-match ODI series as well.

Not to forget that Pollard has not played an ODI for nearly 4 years. He last played a 50-over match in October in 2016 against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi. He was not even in the Windies squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where the Men in Maroon fared terribly. Pollard is also vice-captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians.