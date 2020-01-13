First Cricket
All-rounder Hardik Pandya takes part in practice session with Indian cricket team at Wankhede Stadium

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on road to recovery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Press Trust of India, Jan 13, 2020 13:21:46 IST

Mumbai: All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on road to recovery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya takes part in practice session with Indian cricket team at Wankhede Stadium

File image of Hardik Pandya. Reuters

Pandya was pulled out of the India A squad touring New Zealand at the last minute as he is yet recover fully from back surgery.

Hardik was first seen doing target practice of hitting the stumps along with skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Later, he bowled in the nets for a while under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Hardik had undergone a back surgery in London and since that has been undergoing rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of his trainer Rajnikanth in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, despite being an optional practice, almost all members of the team were seen at the training session. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who are in reckoning from the spot of the second opener batted in the nets.

