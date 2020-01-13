All-rounder Hardik Pandya takes part in practice session with Indian cricket team at Wankhede Stadium
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on road to recovery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Vidarbha beat Bengal by 9 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Police cordon and search ops targeting Muslim localities in Hyderabad see normalisation of military tactic in India's most liveable city
-
A Muslim affair: Anti-CAA protests are against Islamophobia, can't be turned into BJP vs Opposition slugfest
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
-
Delhi Assembly election 2020: Social media battle hots up as BJP, Congress attempt to breach 'Kejri Wall'
-
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic-led Serbia's feel-good run to glory puts the razzle-dazzle on tournament’s teething problems
-
Public apology from top Iran military commander for downing Flight 752 sees protests across country
-
Remembering Neil Peart: The genius mind who brought lyrical depth and drumming dexterity to Rush
-
Indian writers who defined the decade, from Siddhartha Mukherjee to Sujatha Gidla, Perumal Murugan
-
Walmart sacks around 50 executives in India restructuring, focus to be shifted to e-commerce; firm to delay opening of new wholesale stores
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on road to recovery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
File image of Hardik Pandya. Reuters
Pandya was pulled out of the India A squad touring New Zealand at the last minute as he is yet recover fully from back surgery.
Hardik was first seen doing target practice of hitting the stumps along with skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
Later, he bowled in the nets for a while under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.
Hardik had undergone a back surgery in London and since that has been undergoing rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of his trainer Rajnikanth in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, despite being an optional practice, almost all members of the team were seen at the training session. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who are in reckoning from the spot of the second opener batted in the nets.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 13, 2020 13:21:46 IST
Also See
India vs Sri Lanka: Another audition for opener Shikhar Dhawan awaits as attention shifts to Indore for second T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Men in Blue dish out all-round performance in Pune, win T20I series with commanding 78-run win
Ball wasn't in my court, was in a vulnerable place, says Hardik Pandya on 'Koffee with Karan' controversy