'All part of the game': Wriddhiman Saha not frustrated by lack of regular game time

India captain Virat Kohli regards Wriddhiman Saha as the "best keeper" in the world. Saha's contemporaries also hold the same view. And yet, in a career spanning more than a decade, the Bengal wicketkeeper has only managed to play 38 Test matches.

At first, it was MS Dhoni who kept Saha on the bench. Now, it's Rishabh Pant. After Dhoni retired in 2014, Saha did become a regular in the Indian Test team. However, he lost that spot to Pant during the tour of Australia in 2018-19 due to an injury as India scripted a historic series win.

Saha wrestled back his spot after Pant disappointed with his glovework against spinners but this time his poor batting stats worked against him. Saha was dropped in favour of Pant after the first Test of the 2020-21 Australian tour. Pant would then go on to play the match-winning innings at Brisbane as India secured a memorable series win Down Under. He would later impress with his keeping at home against spinners against England.

When India leave for England for the World Test Championship final and upcoming Test series, Saha would be on the plane as a back-up for Pant. It could be hugely frustrating for a player of such experience and talent. But Saha is not flustered by his position in the team. He feels it's all "part of the game".

"Every professional player faces such ups and downs. Injuries can happen anytime. Take the example of Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)… He was playing for India in all formats before he got injured. Now injury has affected his game time. All part of the game," Saha told Indian Express.

On being asked if he feels he is underrated and that his match-winning knocks his 104 against West Indies at St Lucia in 2016 or unbeaten half-centuries against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in 2016 are not considered while talking about his batting, Saha said, "Whether I am underrated, it’s for others to decide. When I go out to bat, if you see some of my recent Test innings excluding the ones in Adelaide, in most cases I played for the declaration. So what was I supposed to do, play for myself or the team? And while trying to contribute to the team’s cause, I got out in a few innings. Maybe, a different player, more inclined to play for himself, would have avoided criticism…"

On the topic that Saha could have got more recognition if he was better at presenting his case, the cricketer said looking back isn't in his nature.