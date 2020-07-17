'All lives don’t matter until black lives matter': South Africa's Faf du Plessis speaks out against racism

In an evocative Instagram post, South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis lent his support to the Black Lives Matter campaign, speaking out on the issue of racism and also the reason why he stayed silent for so long.
Du Plessis posted the message with a picture of him celebrating a wicket with Lungi Ngidi, who was criticised by a bunch of former South African cricketers for his support for the movement.
Du Plessis said, "In the last couple of months I have realised that we must choose our battles. We are surrounded by many injustices in our country that require urgent attention and action to fix them. If we wait only for the ones that attack us personally, we will always live for “my way vs your way” and that way leads us nowhere.
"So I’ve remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond. Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I knew that words would be lacking and that my understanding is not close to where it needs to be."
Du Plessis acknowledged that South Africa is still "hugely divided by racism" and it is his personal responsibility to "emphasise, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words and actions".
Du Plessis mentioned that he was ignorant and lacked perspective when he had earlier said "I don't see colour".
"I have gotten it wrong before. Good intentions were failed by a lack of perspective when I said on a platform that - I don’t see colour. In my ignorance I silenced the struggles of others by placing my own view on it."
He concluded the post by writing, "So I am saying that all lives don’t matter UNTIL black lives matter. I’m speaking up now, because if I wait to be perfect, I never will. I want to leave a legacy of empathy. The work needs to continue for the change to come and whether we agree or disagree, conversation is the vehicle for change."
Replying to the post, JP Duminy said, "Power my brother. May our hearts and minds be transformed through better understanding of one another's past and present."
Taking a knee has become a popular symbol to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement which gained momentum following the killing of George Floyd by police in the United States of America.
The CSA statement comes after star speedster Lungi Ngidi, who is a supporter of the BLM movement, was slammed by former Proteas Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and others for not speaking up against the attacks on white farmers in the country.
Michael Holding’s words of wisdom, uttered with feeling but without histrionics, scythed through our collective slumber like a massive jolt of electricity. It is high time the silent superstars speak up too.