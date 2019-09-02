First Cricket
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Alipore court issues arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami in domestic violence case filed by wife Hasin Jahan

As per ANI, Alipore court has issued warrant against Shami's brother Hasid Ahmed as well. The warrant has been issued in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan.

A district court has issued an arrest warrant against India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and has asked him to surrender within 15 days. As per ANI, Alipore court has also issued warrant against Shami's brother Hasid Ahmed as well. The warrant has been made in connection with domestic violence case filed by Shami's wife Hasin Jahan.

Shami is currently in Jamaica as part of India Test squad.

Last year, Shami and his brother were booked under IPC Section 498A in case of domestic violence after Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint.

The matter between him and his wife had made headlines. Not to forget, in April this year, Hasin Jahan was taken into custody by UP Police after she went to Shami's house in Amroha and created a fracas.

