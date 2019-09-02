Alipore court issues arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami in domestic violence case filed by wife Hasin Jahan
As per ANI, Alipore court has issued warrant against Shami's brother Hasid Ahmed as well. The warrant has been issued in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan.
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs PNGW Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs NEDW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 19 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Scotland Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW vs NAMW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs THAW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW vs BANW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IG - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi to visit Russia: Reviving New Delhi-Moscow ties key to containing China's hegemony in South Asia
-
PSU bank mergers: Consolidation is no panacea as social banking goals remain with state in a vulnerable economy
-
GDP falls to 5%: Urgent economic reforms needed, but Centre's attention fixed on Ayodhya, Assam and Kashmir
-
Caste Matters author Suraj Yengde: 'There's a new class of global Brahmin of each society'
-
Formula 1 2019: With Renault's Nico Hulkenberg left without a team, here's a look at German's options for 2020
-
Oya 2019: Sights and sounds from Oslo's music festival, with lessons for Indian organisers
-
Digvijaya Singh running Madhya Pradesh govt from 'behind curtain', alleges state forest minister
-
What Spider-Man’s exit from Marvel Cinematic Universe means for the future of Tom Holland's character
-
Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters disrupt air travel; train, bus services suspended after violent clashes with police
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3763
|114
|2
|New Zealand
|2736
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4076
|105
|5
|Australia
|2951
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3681
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
A district court has issued an arrest warrant against India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and has asked him to surrender within 15 days. As per ANI, Alipore court has also issued warrant against Shami's brother Hasid Ahmed as well. The warrant has been made in connection with domestic violence case filed by Shami's wife Hasin Jahan.
Shami is currently in Jamaica as part of India Test squad.
Last year, Shami and his brother were booked under IPC Section 498A in case of domestic violence after Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint.
The matter between him and his wife had made headlines. Not to forget, in April this year, Hasin Jahan was taken into custody by UP Police after she went to Shami's house in Amroha and created a fracas.
Updated Date:
Sep 02, 2019 19:02:27 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav sparkle to bowl out Windies A for 181 on Day 2 of warm-up game
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah says experience of bowling with Dukes ball in England has helped him in ongoing series
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah says he owes his Test hat-trick to captain Virat Kohli