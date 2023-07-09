Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Alice Capsey fires England to rare T20I series win over Australia, keeps Ashes alive

Australia captain Healy remains confident her side will bounce back in women's Ashes from losing a T20 series for the first time since New Zealand's 2-1 win over six years ago.

Alice Capsey fires England to rare T20I series win over Australia, keeps Ashes alive

Alice Capsey's knock of 46 off 23 balls helped England beat Australia by 5 wickets. Reuters

World champions Australia finally lost a T20I series after England defeated the Alyssa Healy-led side by five wickets on Saturday to clinch the three-match series 2-1 and keep the women’s Ashes alive.

Australia still lead the multi-format series by six points to four, but England inflicted their first T20 series defeat since 2017.

“We talked about trying to win the series and the way we performed tonight was brilliant,” said England captain Heather Knight.

Related Articles

Women's

Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner strikes as Australia edge ahead, England need 152 on Day 5

Women's

England stay alive in Women’s Ashes with three-run T20I win over Australia

In a rain-disrupted match in front of a record crowd of 21,610 for women’s bilateral international in England at Lord’s, Australia posted 155-7 from their 20 overs.

Ellyse Perry top scored with 34 off 25 balls as the tourists recovered from 66-3 at the midway point of their innings.

Due to a rain delay, England were set a revised target of 119 off 14 overs.

The hosts appeared to be cruising to victory thanks to Alice Capsey’s 46 off 23 balls.

And despite the loss of three late wickets, Knight’s women got over the line with four balls to spare when Danielle Gibson hit her first ball for four.

Three one-day internationals remain in the series with one win enough for Australia to retain the Ashes.

“We’ve maintained belief after a tough start to the series,” added Knight. “Another amazing atmosphere out here tonight helped us, another record.

“There is a long way to go, not much room for error, but we’ll take it one game at a time.”

Australia captain Healy remains confident her side will bounce back from losing a T20 series for the first time since New Zealand’s 2-1 win over six years ago.

“They just played a really good innings. They batted really well and we didn’t execute,” said Healy.

“In T20 when you are not quite on it, you can get pounced upon.

“Fortunately we’ve still got three games in the Ashes series in the one-day format.”

Published on: July 09, 2023 08:58:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

BCCI to lock in broadcast deal for 2023-2027 before Australia series; Afghanistan ODIs moved to January
First Cricket News

BCCI to lock in broadcast deal for 2023-2027 before Australia series; Afghanistan ODIs moved to January

India will play three ODIs against Australia before the World Cup, and after the mega-event, they will play five T20Is against the Kangaroos

English cricket 'deep-rooted' in racism, sexism, and classism, says report; ECB apologises
First Cricket News

English cricket 'deep-rooted' in racism, sexism, and classism, says report; ECB apologises

'Racism, class-based discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted' in English cricket, an independent commission said.

PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court
First Cricket News

PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court

The uncertainty in Pakistan cricket comes at a time when the ICC and BCCI are set to announce the schedule for the ODI World Cup  on Tuesday.