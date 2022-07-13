'Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah': Wasim Jaffer's tweet goes viral

An irresistible Jasprit Bumrah produced a stunning effort to shoot out the England batting order in the first ODI at the Oval. Under cloudy skies and on a pitch that had a green tinge, Bumrah bowled with pace and found the perfect length to trouble England’s power-packed batting order. He ended with 6 wickets for just 19 runs and registered the third best ODI bowling figures for any Indian after Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumable (6/12).

He started England’s collapse when he got rid of Jason Roy, Joe Root and Liam Livingstone for ducks. He also accounted for Jonny Bairstow and chipped in with a couple of lower-order wickets to end with a 6-wicket haul.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who keeps sharing hilarious and relatable memes on Twitter, posted a very smart tweet to pay his respects to Bumrah’s "Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah" "Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable," Jaffer posted.

England were bowled out for 110 and in response, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan romped home even before 20 overs with all 10 wickets in hand. The Indian openers took their time against the moving ball and when they got their eye in, they started expressing themselves. Rohit was brilliant and was superb against the short ball to notch up a dominant half-century.

For his superb spell and match-defining efforts, Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged man of the match. Speaking after the innings, he said that he was pleased with the way the white-ball moved around and with how the conditions were favourable to the bowlers.

“When there is swing to offer and seam movement, it is exciting times for white-ball cricket. Very happy when there was some help for us in the beginning. When I bowled the first ball, I saw some swing,” he said after the match.