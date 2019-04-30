First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Alex Hepburn jailed for five years after former Worcestershire cricketer was found guilty of raping sleeping woman

Alex Hepburn, 23, was convicted following an attack that took place during the first night of a sexual conquest "game" he helped set up on a WhatsApp group.

Agence France-Presse, Apr 30, 2019 21:30:15 IST

London: An Australia-born cricketer who raped a woman he found "dozing" in his teammate's bedroom was jailed for five years by an English court on Tuesday.

Alex Hepburn, 23, was convicted following an attack that took place during the first night of a sexual conquest "game" he helped set up on a WhatsApp group.

Prosecutors said the former Worcestershire all-rounder had been "fired up" by a contest to sleep with the most women, before carrying out the rape at his flat in Worcester, central England, in April 2017.

Judge Jim Tindal, jailing Hepburn at Hereford Crown Court, said the "immature" cricketer and a former teammate had agreed a "pathetic sexist game to collect as many sexual encounters as possible".

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

He added: "You probably thought it was laddish behaviour at the time. In truth it was foul sexism.

"It demeaned women and trivialised rape – a word you personally threw around lightly. Only now do you realise how serious rape is."

Hepburn's lawyer, Michelle Heeley, said her client had expressed remorse.

In what the judge said was a "brave" victim impact statement, the woman Hepburn attacked described her ordeal as "evil" and a "heinous crime".

A jury had found Hepburn guilty of oral rape at a retrial earlier this month, but cleared him of a further count of rape relating to the same victim.

The four-day trial at Worcester Crown Court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wrongly thought she was having sex with Hepburn's then county teammate Joe Clarke, a batsman who has played for England's second-string Lions, after meeting him at a nightclub.

She told jurors she had consensual sex with Clarke, who left his bedroom in the early hours to be sick in a bathroom, where he passed out.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 21:32:34 IST

Tags : Alex Hepburn, Australia, Cricket, England, Joe Clarke, Sports, SportsTracker, Worcestershire

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all