Alex Carey, Australia wicket-keeper, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: With only specialist stumper in squad, huge responsibility lies on Carey

Carey debuted for Australia in 2018 and since played in 19 ODIs scoring 429 runs at 30.64. He is still raw at the international level, but every time he has taken the field, he has looked extremely composed.

Gaurav Joshi, Apr 26, 2019 22:11:32 IST

A few years ago, Alex Carey was chancing his luck in the Australian Football league as a midfielder. Unfortunately, after a season he was sacked post which he decided to pursue cricket. A year later, he was batting in the middle-order for South Australia. The lack of runs as a frontline batsman forced Carey to turn to wicket-keeping and he has never looked back since.

Alex Carey in action. AFP

Carey debuted for Australia in 2018 and since played in 19 ODIs scoring 429 runs at 30.64. He is still raw at the international level, but every time he has taken the field, he has looked extremely composed. Carey is a street smart cricketer, who employs the sweep and the reverse sweep to unsettle the spinners and nudge and push the ball into gaps against the paceman. He is a hare between the wickets and has very good technique.

At the start of Australian summer, coach Justin Langer had experimented with him at the top of the order, but after collective failures, he returned to the middle order. He averaged 34.33 against India and 40 against Pakistan while scoring at almost a run-a-ball in foreign conditions. He can play the big shots and can be innovative at the backend of the innings. Importantly, it is his match awareness and leadership qualities that distinguish him from more talented keeper-batsmen in Australia.

Behind the stumps, Carey is secure and barely missed a chance in his 19 outings. One could argue Matthew Wade deserved a spot ahead of Carey, but it is the latter's personality, attitude and skill that titled the scales in his favour. Carey is the only specialist keeper in the squad and is expected to play all the games.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 22:11:32 IST

